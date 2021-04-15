Elizabeth J. “Betty” Weydert, 96, of Dubuque died Sunday, April 11, 2021.
Visitation will be from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday, April 19, at Church of the Nativity, followed by the Mass of Christian burial at 10:30 a.m. The Mass will be livestreamed on the Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory Facebook page. Committal service will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery at a later date.
Betty was born June 22, 1924, in Dubuque, daughter of William and Lulu (Groff) Grabow.
On October 21, 1967, she married Melvin Weydert at Church of the Nativity. He preceded her in death on August 10, 1988.
Betty was a lifelong member of Church of the Nativity and Rosary Society. She was a past volunteer at Finley Hospital. She helped take care of her parents for all of their lives.
Betty enjoyed traveling.
She is survived by nieces and nephews.
Betty also was preceded in death by her parents; and two brothers, Ralph and Robert Grabow.
Memorials may be made to Church of the Nativity.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic, masks and social distancing will be required during the visitation and Mass.