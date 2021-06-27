BERNARD, Iowa — Carmelene A. “Carmie” McDonnell Decker, 90, of Bernard, passed away Thursday, June 24, 2021, at her home in Bernard, surrounded by her family.
Visitation for Carmie will be held from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday June 29, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen, Iowa, where services for Carmie will take place at 11 a.m., Rev. Mark Osterhaus presiding. Burial will occur in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Garryowen.
Reiff Funeral Home in Cascade is in charge of arrangements. Anyone not able to attend may send memorials to Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Carmelene Decker family, P.O. Box 430, Cascade, Iowa, 52033
She was born June 28, 1930, in Bernard, daughter of Carlisle and Mary (Lambe) Small. She is a graduate of St. Patrick’s High School in Bernard. She then attended the University of Dubuque, where she received her BA in Teaching and later attended Clarke College in Dubuque, where she received her Master’s Degree in education. At the age of 18, she began her teaching career in a one-room schoolhouse, she taught in several township schoolhouses from 1948 to 1961, and she then taught at Western Dubuque Schools until her retirement in 1991. Carmie had a deep devotion to her faith and embraced her Irish heritage, she especially cherished spending time with her family. She was an avid reader, euchre player and loved to do crossword puzzles.
On June 7, 1950, she was united in marriage to Ignatius D. McDonnell at St. Aloysius Church in South Garryowen. He preceded her in death on February 27, 1984. On October 20, 1989, she was united in marriage to Earl J. Decker at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Garryowen. He preceded her in death on March 4, 1991.
She was a member of St. Patrick’s Parish in Garryowen and its Rosary Society, a member of the Bernard Senior Citizens, the Bernard Commercial Club, several card clubs and a Promoter of the Miraculous Medal.
She is survived by five children, Rick (Phyllis) McDonnell, J.J. McDonnell, both of Bernard, Kathy “Kate” (Charlie) Ries, of Strawberry Point, Tom (Kathy) McDonnell, of Cascade, and Pat (Lisa) McDonnell, of Dubuque; a stepson, James “Jay” (Marlene) Decker, of Bernard; four stepdaughters, Bonnie (Gary) Hancock, of Epworth, Debi O’Brien, of Dubuque, Carol (David) Shanahan and Margie (Ron “Zip”) Gassman, of Bernard; a stepdaughter-in-law, Lynn Decker, of Bernard; eight grandchildren, Brad (Angie) McDonnell, Doug (Jen) McDonnell, Mitch (Amanda) McDonnell, Erin (Trint) Adams, Colin (Alyssa) McDonnell, Brian (Cindy) Ries, Nicole (Casey) Curoe and Chad Ries (& friend, Shelby); stepgrandchildren, Kassidy (Jacob) Townsend, Karissa (Josh) Wernimont, Katie (Scott) Strief, Matt (Katie) Decker, Emily Utley and Susie Decker, Erin Shanahan, Bridget (Ted) Anders, Rebecca Bradley, Ben Bradley, Renee (Dan) Frank, Theresa Decker, Richard (Marissa) Decker, Johanna Decker, Katelyn Decker and Robert Decker, Ariel Glasman, Toby Hancock, Kelly (Robin) Wink and Meg (Terry) Hancock; 10 great-grandchildren; one sister, Teresa Hosch, of Maquoketa; a brother, Loras Small, of Bellevue; and two sisters-in-law, Shirley Small, of Maquoketa, and Margaret Ryan, of Cascade.
She is also preceded in death by her parents; her siblings, Clarence (Shirley) Small and Claire Small; a sister, Avie (Cy) Ehlinger; and brother-in-law, Richard Hosch; a stepson, Larry Decker; brothers and sisters-in-law, Neal and Mary Ann McDonnell, Ambrose and Florence McDonnell, Helen and Johnnie Payne, Clarence and Anita Wolbers, Estelle and Joe Cox, Joe McDonnell, Mary Claire and Clarence Driscoll, Paul and Kay McDonnell, Ray and Carlene McDonnell, Loras Ryan, Theresa and Eddie Melloy; and two grandchildren, Gabe Glasman and Rachel Decker.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to Bernard Rescue, Hospice of Dubuque, Amanda Kemp-ARNP and Dr. Eric Engelman, the staff of Mercy One Health Center, Fr. Mark Osterhaus, the Cascade Library, and the many friends for their visits and many acts of kindness. A very special thanks to Sr. Marlene McDonnell.