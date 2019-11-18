Robert C. Caley, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Lancaster United Methodist Church. Visitation: After 9:30 a.m. at the church.

Mary Ann Carroll, Lancaster, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, St. Clement Catholic Church, Lancaster. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.

Jason J. Dailey, Necedah/Fennimore, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Larson Family Funeral Home, Fennimore. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, and 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.

Rosalyn M. Doyle, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday, Casey Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Cuba City, Wis.

Mary E. Kilcoyne, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green.

James L. Krause, Farley, Iowa — Services: 1 p.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Farley. Visitation: 11 a.m. until time of services at the church.

Duwaine Kuper, Scotch Grove, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Monticello.

Deborah A. Lomas, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa St. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.

Bernard E. Kennedy, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Holy Spirit Parish, Holy Ghost Church. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road.

Lucille H. Koeller, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 19, Davies Memorial United Church of Christ, Potosi, Wis. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.

Dayna K. Mullikin, Shullsburg, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Centenary United Methodist Church, 226 W. Church St., Shullsburg. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, Erickson Funeral Home, 235 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg, and 10 to 10:45 a.m. Thursday at the church.

Sister Marie Neff, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Thursday until time of services at the chapel.

Sister Susan Ostrowski, OSF, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Sinsinawa Motherhouse.

Sister Gregoria Rush, OSF, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, Francis House Chapel.

Ronald J. Smyth, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

Lois J. Sullivan, Cascade, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Martin’s Catholic Church, Cascade. Visitation: After 9 a.m., Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade.

Ricky Tuecke, Guttenberg, Iowa — Celebration of Life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Farmersburg Community Center, Farmersburg, Iowa.

Mark W. Voigts, Jasper, Ark., formerly of Platteville, Wis. — Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 23, Platteville Elks Club, 50 S. Oak St., Platteville.

Kevin P. Woodward, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 7 p.m. today, Melby Funeral Home and Crematory, Platteville. Visitation: 4 p.m. until time of services at the funeral home.

