HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Rita Mae Kaiser, 92, of Hazel Green, passed away Monday, February 3, 2020, at Mercy Medical Center, Dubuque.
A funeral Mass will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, February 8, at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, Hazel Green, where friends may call after 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Friends may call Friday, February 7, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena, IL. Burial will be in the church cemetery.
Rita Mae Pfohl Kaiser was born May 7, 1927, in Galena, the daughter of Joseph and Anna (Gotto) Pfohl. She married Leonard Kaiser on October 15, 1946, at St. Mary’s Church of Galena, and he preceded her in death on July 2, 2000. Len and Rita were married for 54 years and farmed together during that time. Rita was the past president of the Altar Society at St. Francis De Sales Church in Hazel Green. She had her own craft shop in Galena for many years, worked at Pete’s Steak Burger and at Honest John’s Emporium in Galena. Rita enjoyed going on bus trips, playing euchre, making different crafts, sewing, quilting, attending auctions and having garage sales. Rita always treasured spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her sons, Larry (Mary Ann) Kaiser and Gary (Deb) Kaiser, both of Galena; her grandchildren, Stephanie Kaiser, Cheri (Christopher) Martensen, Melissa (Robert) Conley and Abigail (Paul) Rod, Casey (Stacey) Kaiser, Corey (Jenny) Kaiser and Ashley (Justin) Peterson; great-grandchildren, Jon Martensen, Claire Martensen, Molly Martensen, Baker Conley, Finnegan Conley, Declan Conley, Ava Curwen, Brady Curwen, Aubrey Peterson, Brody Peterson, Brock Peterson, Nolan Kaiser, Levi Kaiser, Calvin Kaiser, and Wilson Kaiser; sister-in-law Rosalyn Tiedje; and brother-in-law Cletus (LaVonne) Kaiser.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her mother and father-in-law, Frank and Mary Kaiser; her husband; three brothers, Herbert (Anna), Leon (June) and Edward (Thelma); five sisters, Clara (Henry) Weber, Leonetta (Herman) Weber, Maleta (Melvin) Roling, Marcella (Elmer) Kunkel and Dorothy (Arthur) Runde; her brothers and sisters-in-law, Edmund (Agnes) Kaiser, Joseph (Rita) Kaiser and Mabel (Rudy) Loeffelholz and Ralph Tiedje.
The family would like to thank the nurses on the cardiovascular floor at Mercy One for their compassionate care. We would also like to extend a special thank you to all who visited and kept her in their prayers.
