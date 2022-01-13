BENTON, Wis. — Thomas B. “Tom” Brown, 84, of Lincoln and formerly of Benton, Wis., passed away on August 3, 2020.
There will be a memorial Mass at St. Matthews Church in Shullsburg, WI at 11 am on Jan 15 2022, followed by inurnment in the church cemetery. A celebration of life gathering will follow at noon at the Shullsburg VFW.
Tom served in the Navy Reserve. Tom worked in the mines as a young man and was involved in a cave accident that broke his back. After a year of recovery he decided farming was much safer. Tom was a farmer most of his life with his brother Ralph “Joe” Brown. He also worked in a foundry. After farming he ran a restaurant with his former wife. When Tom retired he moved to Lincoln to live with his sister Elizabeth “Betty” Loveridge and nephew Ron Brown. Tom’s biggest joy in life was hunting with his dog Spike when he was young. In his later years he had a dog named Dave he “hunted” with. Mostly they just rode around in his truck looking for raccoons. Tom loved to build things and enjoyed woodworking. He enjoyed fishing but didn’t get to go enough. Tom lived the majority of his life with his brother Joe. He never had any children of his own to raise, but was a full time Uncle to Joe’s children Ralph, Ron and Rodney Brown and Lisa Rice.
Tom was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph J. “Zeke” Brown and Velma Mae Sinkey, his brothers Joe Brown and Richard Brown, and his sisters Laura Volquardts and Ruth Berger.
Tom is survived by his sister Betty Loveridge, as well as nephews, nieces and cousins.