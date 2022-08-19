Monica L. Ayers, McGregor, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Thornburg-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, McGregor. Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Pleasant Grove Cemetery, McGregor.
Brenda M. Bloesch, Dubuque — Service: 4:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road. Visitation: Following the service at the funeral home.
Jamma L. Cechota, Dubuque — Celebration of life: 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, E.B. Lyons Nature Center, 8991 Bellevue Heights Road.
Diane Christenson, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Aug. 22, St. Paul Lutheran Church, Monona. Service: 11 a.m. Monday at the church.
Betty DeShaw, Hopkinton, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10:30 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Worthington, Iowa. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today at the church.
Harry Ehrlich, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville. Service: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Francis Xavier Basilica, Dyersville.
Patricia Griego, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Patrick Catholic Church.
Dianne K. Holmes, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, St. Columbkille’s Catholic Church.
Robert J. Johnson, Galena, Ill. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
John R. Lawler, Zwingle, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph Key West Church.
Ardrith A. Meeker, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:45 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Peter Lutheran Church. Service: 10:15 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ricky J. Olson, Cuba City, Wis. — Visitation: 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Cuba City. Service: 2 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
Lawrence J. Osterhaus, Glen Haven, Wis. — Celebration of life: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, the Farm Shop, 8539 County Road VV, Glen Haven.
Margaret Pape, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, St. Anthony Catholic Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Mary Ann Puff, Marietta, Ga. — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Anna M. Riniker, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Francis J. Runde, Hazel Green, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Christopher L. Then, West Des Moines, Iowa — Graveside service: 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Epworth. Celebration of life: 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Local’s Bar and Coffee, Epworth.
John J. Vondra, Warren, Ill. — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Bartell Leamon Funeral Home, Warren. Service: 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Holy Cross Catholic Church, Stockton, Ill.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.