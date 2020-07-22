John C. Finzel, 51, of Dubuque, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Dubuque.
The Funeral Service for John will be 1 p.m. Saturday, July 25, 2020, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service with Deacon John Stierman officiating. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
John was born October 11, 1968, in Dubuque, the son of Leo Frank Finzel Sr. and Leora Jane (Becker) Finzel. He worked as a Tire Technician on semi-tractor trailers at Thompson Tire and Retread for 27 years.
John was a U.S. Army Veteran. He enjoyed motorcycle rides, playing computer games, and most recently taught himself to play the piano and speak Spanish.
Survivors include two brothers, Harold Finzel, of Columbia, TN, and Leo Finzel Jr., of Corpus Christi, TX; one sister, Lorri (John) Jackson, of Dubuque; brother-in-law, Gerald Baguss, of Maquoketa; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Colleen Vogt and Rose Baguss; and one brother, Fred Finzel.
