Elizabeth J. Bahl, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Avalo A Berns, Prairie Du Chien, Wis. — Mass of resurrection: 11:30 a.m. today, St. Gabriel’s Church of the Holy Family Parish, Prairie du Chien.
Myra A. Breuer, Cassville, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. Charles Catholic Church, Cassville. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Emma M. Bussan, Galena, Ill. — Services: noon Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Galena.
James Dolan, Glendale, Ariz. — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque. Services: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Jean Dunne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Saint Patrick Garryowen Church. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Lavern J. Goedken, Luxemburg, Iowa — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Luxemburg.
James S. Green, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Robert J. Koster, Dubuque — Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home, Dubuque. Services: 6 p.m. today at the funeral home.
LaVonne Meyer, Giard, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Giard Cemetery.
Sean M. Murphy, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Sandra J. Podschweit, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory, Oswego, Ill.
Richard J. Ranson, Keokuk, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 7, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery, Dubuque.
MaryLou Rogers, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Dubuque.
Shirley A. Schueller, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. today, Church of the Resurrection, Dubuque.
Marian J. Taylor, Bloomington, Wis. — Visitation: 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 6, St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Bloomington. Mass of Christian burial: 1:30 p.m. Friday at the church.
Charles C. Theodore, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Dubuque. Mass of Christian burial: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Nov. 6, Church of the Nativity, Dubuque.
Mary Ann Ties, Bellevue, Iowa — Visitation: 8 to 10:30 a.m. today, Hachmann-Mier Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Bellevue. Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Bellevue.