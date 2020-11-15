Jean Dunne, 86, of Dubuque and formerly of Bernard, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Mill Valley Care Center in Bellevue.
Previously scheduled services for Jean were canceled and have been rescheduled. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, at Saint Patrick Garryowen Church, with her nephew, Very Rev. Phillip Gibbs, officiating. Visitation will be at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Burial will be at Saint John Cemetery in Andrew, Iowa, at a later date.
Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, Dubuque, is in charge of arrangements. Services will be livestreamed on the funeral home website Facebook page.