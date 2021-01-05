CASCADE, Iowa — Donald J. Johnson, 87, of rural Cascade, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his home in rural Cascade, surrounded by his family.
A visitation for Don will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Fillmore, Iowa., where a Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m., with Rev. Mark Osterhaus Presiding. Burial will be held in Sacred Heart Cemetery in Fillmore, Iowa, with full military honors afforded by the Cascade American Legion Post #528. The Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, is assisting the family with arrangements.
He was born August 20, 1933, in Monticello, Iowa, son of Hans A. and Agnes F. (Then) Johnson. He is a graduate of St. Martin’s School in Cascade. On February 10, 1959, he was united in marriage to Patricia Kean at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Cascade, Iowa. The couple farmed in the Cascade-Fillmore area, and he also worked at NFO (National Farmer’s Organization) for 19 years.
Don is a veteran, having served in the U.S. Army in the Korean War. He is a member of the Cascade American Legion Post #528 and St. Matthias Parish.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Johnson, of Fillmore, IA; nine children, Deb (Ted) Mausser, Kevin Johnson (& friend, Lynn Decker), of Cascade, DeEtt Bergfeld, of Bernard, Kenny (Mary) Johnson, of Galena, IL, Alan (Carla) Johnson, of Cascade, Elgean (Rod) Brandenburg, of Hiawatha, Dean (Tonya) Johnson, of Bernard, Wayne Johnson, of Bernard, Trish (Dennis) Gaul, of Epworth; and 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; one brother, Fredrick Johnson, of Arlington, TX; and a sisters-in-law, Ann Johnson, of Sherrill, and Helen Johnson, of Dyersville.
He is preceded in death by three brothers, Joe, Jim and Merlin Johnson; a sister, Kay (Joe) Wagner; and sisters-in-law, Elizabeth Mercedes, JoAnn Johnson and Millicent Johnson.
