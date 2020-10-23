MANCHESTER, Iowa — Janet Rosemary Westhoff, 85, of Manchester, Iowa, passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Regional Medical Center in Manchester of complications from COVID-19. She was born on December 8, 1934, near Petersburg, the daughter of Julanda (Osterhaus) and Lawrence Koch. She attended school in Petersburg and went on to work for several families, helping with childcare, cooking and cleaning.
On August 8, 1956, Janet was united in marriage to Walter Westhoff at St. Peter and Paul Church in Petersburg. Eight children were born to this union, and she was very proud of her family. Janet and Walter first farmed near Buck Creek, and from 1964 until 1996, they operated a farm near Greeley, where they milked cows and raised hogs.
Janet was an avid sewer, gardener and baker. She crocheted and quilted blankets for many charitable causes and for all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. After retiring to live in Manchester, she enjoyed spending time in her park-like backyard with her flowers. She volunteered for many years at the Good Neighbor Home and also served on the board before becoming a resident there last year. Janet was also very active at St. Mary Catholic Church.
Janet is survived by seven of her eight children; Pat (Elena Vega) Westhoff, of Columbia, Missouri, Judi (Norbert) Kaut, of Des Moines, Randy (Taunya) Westhoff, of Alexander, Marty (Lauri) Westhoff, of Earlville, Cathy Westhoff, of Manchester, Tami (Gary) Jones, of Waterloo, and Jon (Janie) Westhoff, of Waterloo. She is also survived by her son-in-law, Mike (Kari) Yauk, of Fayette; 24 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Jerry (Jeanine) Koch, of Dyersville, and Kenny (Diane) Koch, of Petersburg; her sister, Carol Cole, of Ryan; sisters-in-law, Kathy Koch, of Worthington, Grace (Roger) Hermsen, of Manchester, Del (Ed) McFadden, of Reedsburg, Wisconsin, Mary (Richard) Bixby, of Marion, and Carol (Bill) Noble, of Kona, Hawaii; and brothers-in law, Floyd (Betty) Westhoff, of Guttenberg, and Mark (Joyce) Westhoff, of Petersburg.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, in 2017; her daughter, Trisha Yauk, in 2008; her parents; Walter’s parents, Henrietta and Aloysius Westhoff; her brothers, Bob Koch and Steve Koch; and her brother-in-law, Jim Cole.
Private Family Mass of Christian Burial: St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, with Fr. Gabriel Anderson officiating.
Private Family Interment: St. Mary Catholic Cemetery.