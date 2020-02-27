Robert M. “Bob” Loeffelholz, 79, of Dubuque, Iowa, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at ManorCare in Dubuque.
A Memorial Service will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wisconsin, with Rev. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in Saint Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 9:00 to 9:45 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home before the service.
Bob was born on May 21, 1940, the son of John and Colette (Staver) Loeffelholz. He graduated from Cuba City High School in 1958. He entered the Army during the Vietnam Era as an electronic spy in Germany. After four years in service, he worked downtown Dubuque as a technician fixing typewriters, cash registers, and more. After retirement, he continued his passion of repairing machines and began a small business out of his home. Bob enjoyed competing in pool tournaments and sharing his musical talent on his keyboard with his kids and grandkids. He was a very social and humorous person. He enjoyed spending his free time with his friends at the casino and watching the dog races. He also loved taking pictures of his friends and family and creating photo albums to share and reminisce. Bob will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his children, Lisa Loeffelholz and Brian Loeffelholz, both of Shullsburg, WI; his sisters, Joan Wright, Cuba City, WI, Susan (Paul) Droessler, Stoughton, WI, and Lynn (Ron) Deiter, Ames, IA; his brother, Jim (Pat) Loeffelholz, Cuba City, WI; a sister-in-law, Betty Loeffelholz, Cuba City, WI; a brother-in-law, Bill Wetter, Deforest, WI; his grandchildren, Shawna (Andrew) Skog, Darlington, WI, Jena Foulker, Appleton, WI, Jason Lietzinger and Kaleb Leitzinger, both of Shullsburg, WI; and his great-grandchildren, Vincent and Tessa Skog, Darlington, WI.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Becky Wetter and Debbie Loeffelholz; and two brothers, John Loeffelholz Jr. and Donald “Beanie” Loeffelholz.
