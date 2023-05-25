Shannon Marie Graper, 45, of Dubuque, went to the embrace of Jesus on Monday, May 22, 2023, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center with family surrounding her.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26th from 9:30 to 11:15 am with a Celebration of Shannon’s Life at 11:30 am at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory.

