FARLEY, Iowa — Anne M. (Burchette) Wernimont, age 49, of Farley, Iowa, and formerly of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly at 10:32 a.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019, at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center.
To celebrate Anne’s life, family and friends may visit from 1 until 5 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, with a parish scripture service at 4:30 p.m. To honor Anne’s life, funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019, at St. Raphael’s Cathedral, 231 Bluff Street, with Msgr. Thomas E. Toale officiating. Burial will take place at Mt. Calvary Cemetery at a later date.
Anne was born in Dubuque on March 22, 1970, the daughter of Ronald and Carol (Brimeyer) Burchette. Anne was raised in Dubuque, where she attended Sacred Heart Grade School, and later Wahlert High School and Dubuque Senior High School.
Anne truly enjoyed working. She helped her parents at Beanies Cafe, and would take over running the restaurant from 1995 until 2009. She went back to school later in life, and graduated from NICC with her LPN degree, and had been happily working at Bethany Home for the last 10 years, her true calling in life.
When she did find some free time in her days, Anne was known to indulge in a little retail therapy, or spend some time in the kitchen creating fantastic meals and desserts. Her cherry cheesecake was a family favorite. She was never one to just sit in silence. She loved hustle and bustle, and always had a radio on in the background.
Anne was united in marriage to Thomas Wernimont in August 1994, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Dubuque. They were together for 22 years, and raised six wonderful children. Anne’s family was always her top priority, and she took great pride in each and every one of her children. When the grandchildren started coming along, her heart was filled with more joy than she ever imagined possible. She always looked forward to the holidays, and Christmas was by far her favorite, decorating every inch of the house.
We are deeply saddened, and our hearts are broken, with the sudden and unexpected loss of Anne in our daily lives. We love her, and will miss her every day, but are extremely thankful for all of the wonderful memories we have made throughout the years, and will cherish them forever.
Those left to cherish Anne’s memory include her children, T.J. (Nicole), Jason (Kay), Marl, Germany, Josh (Karissa) and Tyler (fiancee, Brandy Hansen) Wernimont, all of Dubuque, Amanda (Joshua) Jotham, of Dubuque, and Travis (Felicity) Wernimont, of Ashburton, New Zealand; her 17 grandchildren, Dakota, Dylan, Drew, Caleb, Connor, Layne, Charlie, Annabelle, Nolan, Lucy, Porsha, Harley, Gena, Jenna, Brianna, Jamie and Jocelyn (with one more on the way, courtesy of Amanda and Josh); her mother, Carol Burchette, of Dubuque; her significant other, Terry Tafolla, of Farley; Terry’s children, Lisa (Scott) Willenbring, of Dyersville, Iowa, Trenton (Dawn) Tafolla ,of Clarkesville, Tenn., Michelle Brandenburg, of Dubuque, and Samantha (Steffen) Waid, of Cascade, Iowa; Terry’s nine grandchildren; her siblings, Amy Espinoza, of Chicago, Ill., Ronda Dies and Ron (Jodi) Burchette, of Eldridge, Iowa, Scott (Melissa) Burchette, of St. Charles, Mo., and Brad (Emily) Burchette of Dubuque; and her special grandpuppy, Buster, aka “Beaster.”
Anne was preceded in death by her father, Ronald Burchette.
Anne’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the Farley first responders, the ER staff at MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, and Anne’s family at Bethany Home, especially Sue, for all of their professional care and loving support in caring for Anne and her entire family.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.