Gertrude E. “Gert” Ruden, age 103, of Dubuque, was called home peacefully at 9:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Hawkeye Care Center.
To celebrate Gert’s life, family and friends may visit from 4 until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street.
To honor Gert’s life, funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019, at Holy Cross Church, 875 Church Street, with Rev. Noah J. Diehm officiating. Burial will be in Holy Cross Cemetery.
Gert was born in Holy Cross, Iowa, on May 4, 1916, the daughter of Michael and Catherine (Neumann) Ruden. She was born and raised on the farm, where she learned the value of hard work early on in life. She was very dedicated to her work, and she co-owned Giesel Springs Tavern, and later Frank’s Place on John Deere Road, with her brother Frank, for several years.
She was quite talented, and created several beautiful quilts and crocheted items throughout her lifetime. Gert was also a talented seamstress, and enjoyed making outfits for all of her nieces and nephews. Gert’s Catholic faith was extremely important to her, and she was a shining example of her faith to all of her family and friends. Everyone always knew that if they needed help, Gert was always willing to drop everything and lend a hand.
We have been very blessed to have Gert here with us for the past 103 years, and know that she is now resting peacefully with all of her family members that have been called home ahead of her.
Those left to cherish Gert’s memory include several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Gert was preceded in death by her parents; and her siblings, Catherine (Fritz) Krug, Marie (Clarence) Schmal, Barbara “Babe” (Leonard) Backes, Stella (Pete) Krug, Rosella (Donald) Jasper and Frank Ruden.
Gert’s family would like to thank all of the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center for all of their kind, compassionate and professional care of Gert these past years.
Memorials will be accepted by the family to be distributed among her favorite charities. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.behrfuneralhome.com.