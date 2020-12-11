FOOTVILLE, Wis. — Sister Joan (Deirdre) O’Shea, O.P., died on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, at St. Elizabeth Manor in Footville, Wis.
Private services will be held at Sinsinawa.
As a Dominican Sister of Sinsinawa, Joan shared her gifts over 70 years as a teacher, administrator, dean of students, chaplain, provincial, professor, pastoral minister, and university director of mission integration. Her bright light, abundant talents, and deep faith were shared in New York, Illinois, Italy, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Indiana, Florida and Wisconsin.
Sister Joan was born in Chicago, Ill., on May 25, 1930, to Thomas and Catherine (Tuohy) O’Shea.
She is survived by her sister, Therese Duranso, of Madison, Wis.; nieces; and her Sinsinawa Dominican Family.
