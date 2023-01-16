CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — Father Mark McGovern, age 81, of Cedar Rapids, IA, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Stonehill Communities in Dubuque, IA.

He was born March 4, 1941, in Whittmore, IA, to Joseph Francis and Alice Verona (Weisbrod) McGovern. He graduated from Riceville High School in 1959, attended Loras College, and Mount Saint Bernard Seminary. In 1967, he was ordained at Cathedral of St. Raphael in Dubuque. Mark served in several parishes throughout the Dubuque Diocese and also taught religion at Ossian De Sales and Cresco Notre Dame High School. He received his PhD in Philosophy in 1982 from St. Louis University and taught at Rockhurst University in Kansas City, MO.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.