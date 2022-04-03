Ken Zaug, 54, of Dubuque, died Thursday, March 31, 2022, in Dubuque.
Visitation for Ken will be from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Crematory. Burial will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque.
Ken was born August 1, 1967, in Waterloo, IA, the son of James and Donna Jungers Zaug.
He attended Hempstead High School.
Ken had worked for several local manufacturers, including Georgia Pacific/Color-Box, Quebecor, and Andersen Windows and Doors for the past ten years.
He was very proud of his high-quality audio and video equipment. He collected movies, first on VHS and then on DVD, and loved music, especially classic rock. He enjoyed outdoor walks and was known to jump into his car for spontaneous road trips. Family was his number one priority and he was very close to his nieces and nephews.
Survivors include one sister, Cathy (Steve) Korman of Dubuque; one brother, Dan (Janelle) Zaug of Clive, IA; one brother-in-law, Mark Kintzle of Dubuque; eight nieces and nephews, Andy Korman, Stacy (Jamie) Long, Rob (Samantha) Korman, Brandon (Sarah) Zaug, Brett Zaug, Abby Zaug, Jeremy (Kelly) Foht, and Lee Foht; 11 great-nieces and nephews; and his best friend, Teri Noel.
He was preceded in death by his parents, and one sister, Christina Kintzle.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Crematory is in care of the arrangements.
