GREELEY, Iowa — David A. Pierschbacher, 46, of Greeley, died on Thursday, May 5, 2022.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, at Greeley Fire Department, where services will take place at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 11. Interment will be in Grant View Cemetery in Greeley.

Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, of Manchester, is assisting the family.

