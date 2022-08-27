NORWALK, Iowa — JoAnn L. Lehs, 68, of Norwalk, IA, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer.

JoAnn was born on April 10, 1954, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Kenneth and Rose (Schlitzer) Tscharner. She grew up on a dairy farm on the west side of Dubuque and graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School in 1972.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.