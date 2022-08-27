NORWALK, Iowa — JoAnn L. Lehs, 68, of Norwalk, IA, died Friday, August 12, 2022, at Methodist Hospital in Des Moines, IA after a courageous 5 year battle with cancer.
JoAnn was born on April 10, 1954, in Dubuque, IA, daughter of Kenneth and Rose (Schlitzer) Tscharner. She grew up on a dairy farm on the west side of Dubuque and graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School in 1972.
Despite her dislike of the snow and cold weather, JoAnn was a life-long Iowa resident. She spent much of her life in Dubuque, and lived in other small Iowa towns, settling in Norwalk, IA with her longtime partner Rich Lovell.
JoAnn enjoyed playing cards, going to sprint car races in Knoxville, IA, spoiling her great niece Rosie, visiting restaurants instead of cooking, and was a meticulous housekeeper. She enjoyed road trips with Rich and was always anxious for a trip to Branson, MO.
Surviving are her longtime partner, Rich Lovell, of Norwalk, IA; her siblings Lawrence (Sherri) Tscharner, of Dubuque, Diane (Russell) Coble, of Johnston, Bonnie (Joe) Hess, of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., and Janann (Tony) Schmitt, of Durango; seven nieces and nephews, Dawn Herman, Nicole Tscharner, Kara Simon, Austin, Christopher and Tristan Coble, and Matthew Hess.
She was preceded in death by her parents and nephew Joey Hess.
