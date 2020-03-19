HAZEL GREEN, Wis. — Casey J. Welter, 35, of Hazel Green, Wis., died March 17, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Casey Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Cuba City is assisting the family.
