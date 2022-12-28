Edward J. Haberkorn, 74, of Dubuque, Iowa, died at Ennoble Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on Friday December 23, 2022.
Private family services will be held. Entombment will be at Mt. Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, is assisting the family.
Edward was born on August 14, 1948, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Edward and Geraldine (Kohn) Haberkorn. He graduated from Dubuque Senior High School in 1966. On April 27, 1973, he was united in marriage to Elaine Slaats at St. Patrick’s Church in Dubuque. Together they shared over 49 years of marriage. Ed retired from the Archdiocese of Dubuque and Catholic Charities after 25 years of employment.
He was a member of Holy Spirit Parish and the Archdiocesan Choral for many years, where he sang at the majority of the masses. Edward had a lot of faith in God and was always ready to help anyone who needed a helping hand.
Edward is survived by his wife Elaine, sons Robert Haberkorn of Laveen, AZ and Michael Haberkorn of Des Moines, Iowa, special granddaughter Hannah Burke, siblings Sheila (Roger) Raine, Bruce (Colleen) Haberkorn, Lisa Haberkorn-Ferch, and Michele (Jim) Brom, sisters-in-law Janaan Haberkorn and Marcia (Richard) McKenna, brother-in-law Edward Slaats, as well as many nieces and nephews. He will be greatly missed by family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Geraldine, parents-in-law Donald and Delphine Slaats, brothers Allan, Keith and Steve Haberkorn, and nephews James and John Haberkorn.
The family would like to thank the staff at Ennoble and Hospice of Dubuque for their help.
An Edward J. Haberkorn Memorial Fund has been established.
