Thomas L. Russell, 60, of Dubuque, IA passed away Friday, July 30, 2021, at home.
Private family services will be held at Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road with burial at Dubuque Memorial Gardens and military honors accorded by Dubuque Marine Corps League.
Thomas was born on June 16, 1961, in Memphis, TN., the son of William E. Russell and Janet L. (Potter) Russell. He was a graduate of Hempstead High School and University of Northern Iowa with a BA degree.
Thomas served in the United States Navy from August 1979 until May 1984, with an honorable discharge.
After serving our country in the US Navy, he worked in communications for a local radio station. His heart then led him in the direction to help others, and soon became a caretaker for friends and family.
Tom was a kind and caring person and had a love for animals, especially his dogs, Clyde and Max. He was always there for anyone who needed a helping hand. He will forever be remembered by his kindness and loving heart.
Tom is survived by his mother, Janet Russell; his brother, Timothy (Lynn) Russell of Monument Beach, MA., three sisters, Kimberly (Scott) Klauer of Dubuque, Brenda (Greg) Fuglsang of Ankeny, IA, and Cheryl (Buck) Jackoniski of Dubuque, along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Russell and both his paternal and maternal grandparents.
Thomas’ family would like to extend a special thank you to the Miller family and the first responders.