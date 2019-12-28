Vickie A. Bennett, New Diggings, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, New Diggings Primitive Methodist Church. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Richard R. Berning, Sinsinawa, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Joseph’s Church, 780 County Road Z, Sinsinawa, Wis.
John B. Cacioppo, Dubuque — Celebration of Life: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, The Pointe Outreach Center, 5650 Northwest Highway, Crystal Lake, Ill.
Frank B. Connolly, Epworth, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Epworth. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today, Reiff Funeral Home, Epworth.
Norma M. Denlinger, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Celebration of Life: 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, Grand River Center, River Room. Visitation: 9 to 9:45 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at the church.
Joan B. Ehlers, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: After 8:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Daryl D. Heinold, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Teresa M. Heller, Hazel Green, Wis. — Services: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, St. Joseph’s Church, Sinsinawa, Wis. Visitation: 6 p.m. following the burial Sunset Lanes, Dickeyville, Wis.
Lucille D. Kaiser, Dickeyville, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church, Dickeyville. Visitation: 9 to 10:15 a.m. today at the church.
Anna M. Kramer, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Cathedral of St. Raphael, 231 Bluff St. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Carl Kuehl, Garnavillo, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Garnavillo. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 Industrial S. Park Road, Garnavillo, and 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, until time of services at the church.
Earl V. Lampe, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Dale Marshall, Dubuque — Visitation: Noon to 2 p.m. today, Mueller Memorial Chapel, Linwood Cemetery.
Theresa M. Moore, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Holy Spirit Parish, Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
Elizabeth R. Kuhle Ryan, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 20, Sacred Heart Church, 19589 Sacred Heart Lane, Bernard, Iowa. Visitation: 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Terrance R. McCoy, Dubuque — Services: 10 a.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Mary E. Salow, Lake Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 31, St. John’s Catholic Church, Delhi. Visitation: 2 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 30, at the church.
Roger E. Shady, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of Life: 11:30 a.m. today, Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Eileen C. Weber, Kieler, Wis. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, Immaculate Conception Church, Kieler. Visitation: 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 29, and from 9 to 10:15 a.m. Monday at the church.
Helen L. Weinberg, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 30, St. Peter Lutheran Church, 3200 Asbury Road, Dubuque. Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Monday at the church.