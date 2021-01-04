GUTTENBERG, Iowa — Freddie Dale Bush, age 72, of Guttenberg, IA, formerly of Colesburg, IA passed away Saturday, January 2, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family. Fred was born on April 5, 1948 in Edgewood, the son of Harvey and Emma (Palmer) Bush.
Fred received his education from the Edgewood-Colesburg School where he graduated with the class of 1966. On April 5, 1967, Fred entered the United States Army Reserves and served until he received his honorable discharge on November 30, 1972. Fred was united in marriage to Sonya Bieber and the couple was later blessed with two children, Debra & Brian, Fred and Sonya later divorced. For many years Fred worked as a machinist for John Deere Dubuque Works until his retirement. Fred was an avid hunter & fisherman. He enjoyed golfing and pretty much any outdoor activity. In his later years Fred enjoyed driving around looking for wildlife.
Fred is survived by his children, Debra (Steve) Lange, of Millville & Brian (Melissa) Bush, of Earlville; 8 grandchildren; 1 great grandchild; 2 sisters, Louise (Linus) Amling, of Colesburg, Suzanne (Ken) Knutson, of Rock Falls, ILL, 2 sisters-in-law, Louise and LaVonne Bush, both of Colesburg; and many other relatives and friends.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents; 2 sisters, Mary Lou in infancy and Joan Goedken; 2 brothers, Richard & Roger Bush. Arrangements are being handled by Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 207 S. 1st St, Guttenberg, IA. There will be a Private Family Mass and Inurnment.