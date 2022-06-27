Helen M. Buelow, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St. Service: 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Carmelita Dean, Dubuque — Service: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Road.
John J. Etienne, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, June 30, St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Peosta. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Thursday at the church. Celebration of life: Noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, Barrington Lakes Pavilion, 11197 Lakeview Drive, Dubuque.
Ruth H. Heim, Dyersville, Iowa — Visitation: 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 2, St. Francis Xavier Elementary School auditorium, Dyersville. Service: Noon Saturday at the auditorium.
Mary Ann Knudson, Dubuque — Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. today, Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St.
Lorraine M. Leute, East Dubuque, Ill. — Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. today, St. Mary’s Catholic Church, East Dubuque. Service: 11 a.m. today at the church.
Theodore V. Lewandowski, Menominee, Ill. — Graveside service: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 28, Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Cemetery, Menominee.
Robert H. Pelelo, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 5, Steeple Square, 101 E. 15th St. Service: 11:30 a.m. July 5 at Steeple Square.
Mary Ann Puff, Dubuque — Visitation: 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 20, Church of the Nativity. Mass of Christian burial: 10:30 a.m. Aug. 20 at the church.
Donald L. Stoewer, Dubuque — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 11 a.m. today at the funeral home.
Jeanne L. Studelska, Dubuque — Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Service: 7 p.m. today at the funeral home.
Margie A. Trumm, Reynoldsburg, Ohio — Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today and 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Reiff Funeral Home, Cascade, Iowa. Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Temple Hill, Iowa.
Vivian C. Wilson, Dubuque — Sharing of memories: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, June 28, Mary Frances Clarke Chapel, Mount Carmel Bluffs. Service: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at the chapel.
