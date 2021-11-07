Elmer J. Phillips Telegraph Herald Nov 7, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save SCALES MOUND, Ill. — Elmer J. Phillips,78, of Scales Mound and formerly of Galena, Ill., died Saturday, Nov. 6, 2021.Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at Furlong Funeral Chapel in Galena. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Scales-mound-ill Jo-daviess-county-ill Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today Adoption ceremony officially adds boy to 'forever' Dubuque family Deere, union members face unclear path 3 weeks into strike Dubuque woman sentenced to probation for firing gun during confrontation with husband Timothy J. McNamara Justin J. Heitzman