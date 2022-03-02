Mary F. (Hildebrand) Milligan, age 83, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully at 6:35 a.m., on Monday, February 28, 2022, at Hawkeye Care Center. To celebrate Mary’s life, family and friends may visit from 3:30 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., on Thursday, March 3, 2022, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main Street, where the parish scripture wake service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Friday, March 4, 2022, at St. Patrick’s Church, 1425 Iowa Street, with Rev. Martin Coolidge officiating. Burial will be in Mt. Calvary Cemetery.
Mary was born on February 20, 1939, in Dyersville, Iowa, daughter of Albert and Mary (Miller) Hildebrand.
Mary was the 2nd oldest of 16 and attended school in Farley and Sherrill and helped to raise her 15 siblings. She was united in marriage to Charles Larson on January 9, 1960. They were blessed with 2 children before deciding to go their separate ways after 25 years together. She would find love again later in life and married Glen Milligan on August 2, 1985, in Dubuque. Sadly he passed away on May 7, 2018, after 32 years together. Mary took meticulous care of her own home and put her talents to use helping others in their homes and businesses throughout Dubuque. She was a very active member of her community. She was a long time member of St. Patrick’s Church, V.F.W. 508, RSVP, UAW Retirees and she sold poppies for the American Legion Dubuque Post 6. She also volunteered for several years at Mercy Hospital. In her free time Mary loved to cook and bake, her boiled raisin cupcakes were legendary. She also enjoyed crocheting and gave away her creations to family and friends for birthdays and Christmas every year. She also loved dancing and listening to country music. Mary was truly one of a kind. She had a love for her family that was undeniable and everyone knew how important they were to her. She will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish Mary’s memory include her daughter, Rita (Tom) Hall, Dubuque, IA; her step-children, Deborah Saunders, Dubuque, IA, Theresa (Dan) Turnmeyer, Dyersville, IA, Tom (Cathy) Milligan, Dubuque, IA, Jim Milligan, Dubuque, IA and Sue (Ellen Hornung-Milligan) Milligan, Dubuque, IA; her 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; and her siblings, Catherine (Roger) Bartels, Durango, IA, Verna (Vesse) Klostermann, Edgewood, IA, Carol (David) Gaul, Guttenburg, IA, Norma (Richard) Kelchen, Farley, IA, Joyce Hildebrand, Dubuque, IA, Steve Hildebrand, Dyersville, IA, Richard (Donna) Hildebrand, Texas and Albert (Kelly) Hildebrand Jr., Dixon, IL; her 5 sisters-in-law, Helen Hildebrand, Elaine Hildebrand, Elaine (Dave) Shaw, Helen Hildebrand and Phyllis Hildebrand; a brother-in-law, Paul (Joyce) Wagner; and several nieces and nephews.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Glen Milligan; a son, Dale Larson; her former husband, Charles Larson; and her siblings, Robert Hildebrand, Ruth Wagner, Jerome Hildebrand, Leonard Hildebrand, Thomas Hildebrand, Gladys Gaul, and Loras Hildebrand.
Mary’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to Dr. Brian Moran, the nurses and staff of Hawkeye Care Center, especially Jennifer, Kylie and Jason, and Hospice of Dubuque, for all of their kindness and the wonderful care they have provided Mary. Also a special thanks to all of our extended family for all of their love and support.
