GALENA, Ill. — Beverly Mae “Bev” Haase, 79 of Galena, IL passed away Tuesday, November 30, 2021, at home surrounded by her loving family. Funeral service will be 11 AM, Monday, December 6, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel, Galena. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery, Galena. Friends may call from 1 to 4 PM, Sunday, December 5, 2021, at the Furlong Funeral Chapel.
She was born February 20, 1942, in Galena the daughter of Everett and Viola (Krohmer) Montgomery. Bev was united in marriage to Ronnie Haase on June 6, 1959, in Galena and he preceded her in death on August 16, 1989. She worked as a beautician for many years and a certified nurse’s aide at the Galena Stauss Nursing Home. Bev loved taking care of people, cooking, spending time with friends and family, doing puzzles, and being with family at the holidays. She was an avid sports fan.
Bev is survived by her three children, Rhonda (Terry) Kieffer of Galena, Carla (Dave) Frederickson of Greenfield, IN, and Brian Haase of Galena, five grandchildren, Brandon (Jessi) Kieffer, Breanne (Cody) Johnson, Beth (Gavin) Boshers, Kalli (Travis) Dunn, and Alexa Haase, one grandpup, Jax Haase, eight great-grandchildren, Austin, Lane, Blake, Griffin, Owen, Ella, Knox, and Adalyn, four brothers, Bobby, Tom (Cindy), Terry (Teresa) and Steve Montgomery, two sisters in law, Janet (Dick) Sullivan and Debbie Schromen.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, two sisters, Barb and Dorothy Benson, two brothers, Willie and Jim Montgomery, two great-grandsons, Caleb and Mason Boshers, and her numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.