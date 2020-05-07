CASCADE, Iowa — Mary Jane Felton, 93, of Cascade, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Shady Rest Care Center, in Cascade, Iowa.
Arrangements are pending at Reiff Funeral Home, in Cascade, Iowa.
