SHULLSBURG, Wis. — Gary E. Smith passed away at the age of 74, on September 4, 2022, after a battle with dementia at Edenbrook of Platteville in Platteville, WI with the assistance of St. Croix Hospice in Platteville. He was preceded in death by his parents and grandparents.

Gary Edward Smith was born to parents Albert E. Smith and Viola (Cihlar) Smith-Madlom on September 21, 1947, in Perham, MN. Gary was married to Linda A. Stufflebeam, they later divorced. Gary then married Susan Mader in June of 1997.

