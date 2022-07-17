CUBA CITY, Wis. — Helen M. Wiegman, 97, of Cuba City, WI passed away on July 14, 2022, at Epione Pavilion in Cuba City, WI. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 18th at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Rose of Lima Cemetery in Cuba City, WI. Family and friends may call on Monday, July 18th from 9:00 a.m. -11:15 a.m. at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Helen was born on the family farm on January 29, 1925, in Elk Grove Township, Lafayette County, WI, the daughter of William and Margaret (Cullen) Coulthard. She was the youngest of eight children. She attended Red School and graduated from Cuba City High School in 1942. She met John (Bud) W. Wiegman at a street dance in Cuba City, WI. They were married on October 16, 1944 at St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church, Cuba City, WI. He preceded her in death on October 11, 1983. Helen was a member of St. Rose of Lima Church and the Council of Catholic Women. She farmed all her life alongside Bud. The family farm is now in the third generation. Helen loved reading, Wheel of Fortune, bus trips, first with Bud and then friends and family. She enjoyed watching the Milwaukee Brewers and the Wisconsin Badgers. Most of all, she loved her family and spent many hours attending concerts, musicals and all sporting events. Helen is survived by her children, Jean (Dan) Paquette of Cuba City, John Jr ‘Jack’ (Julianne) Wiegman of Cuba City, Ron (Audrey) Wiegman of Sun City Center, FL and Doris Wiegman of Hazel Green, WI. 17 grandchildren: Jim (Julie) Paquette, John (Shelley) Paquette, Jason (Melissa) Paquette, Jeff Paquette, Damian (Darnell) Wiegman, Ed (Rita) Wiegman, Nick Wiegman, Brandon Wiegman, Theresa (Jason) Stroup, Philomina Ozpirincci, John III (Abby) Wiegman, Chris (Ali) Wiegman, Luke (Bailey) Wiegman, Stephanie Wiegman, Kellie (Aaron) Droessler, Ryan (Robin) Richter and Shana (Adam) Brown. 35 great-grandchildren and one on the way, three step-great grandchildren, two great-great grandchildren and one step great-great-grandchild on the way; in-laws: Jeanette Wiegman, Grace Oyen, Robert Wiegman, Mary Ann Langmeier, Donna Myers, Clem (Phyllis) Wiegman; along with cousins, nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, siblings and in-laws: John (Pearl) Coulthard, Raymond (Renilda) Coulthard, Mary Coulthard, Marguerite (Virgil) Burton, Harold Coulthard (killed in action, WWII, 1944), Robert Coulthard and Hazel Coulthard; and John’s siblings and in-laws: Ed and Mabel Mueller, Jim and Alice Lux, Dorothy Wiegman, Paul Wiegman, Phil Oyen, Wilma Wiegman, Donald Langmeier, Sr. and her great-granddaughter Natalie Wiegman in infancy.
The family wishes to thank Epione Pavilion (Vicki & Staff), Dr. White, Father Dave Flanagan, Deacon Bill Bussan, Cuba City Rescue Squad and Grant County Hospice (Kim and Staff) for their compassion and care for Helen.
In lieu of plants & flowers, donations may be made to St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.