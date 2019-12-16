Elmerial Rose “Ellie” Haskin, nine-month-old daughter of Daniel and Michelle Haskin, of Dubuque, was called home unexpectedly on Friday, December 13, 2019, at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, surrounded by her loving family.
To celebrate Ellie’s life, family and friends may visit from 10 until 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Behr Funeral Home, 1491 Main St., where to honor Ellie’s life, funeral services will follow at 11:30 a.m., with Pastor Tom Brennan officiating.
Ellie was born on February 16, 2019, in Iowa City, daughter of Daniel and Michelle (Gibbons) Haskin.
Ellie was a fighter from the very beginning. She beat all the odds stacked against her and lived for a beautiful nine months. In her short life, Ellie brought great joy to all those around her. We are heart broken at losing our sweet, beautiful girl, but we know that she is watching over us from Heaven this year for Christmas.
Those left to cherish Ellie’s memory include her loving parents, Daniel and Michelle Haskin, Dubuque, IA; her brothers, Tobias “Toby” Haskin and Dimitri “DJ” Haskin, both at home; her maternal grandparents, Rich and Ann (Kelly) Gibbons, Dubuque, IA; her paternal grandparents, Dean Haskin, Waverly, IA, and Rose (Cliff) Hunt, Waterloo, IA; her maternal great-grandmother, Pat Gibbons, Las Vegas, NV; her paternal great-grandparents, Harold (Sharon) Haskin, Backus, MN, Ruth (Gary) Lienemann, Nashua, IA, and Gene Murray, Waverly, IA; and several aunts, uncles and a cousin.
Ellie was preceded in death by her maternal great-grandparents, Robert Gibbons, Gene and Elmerial Kelly; and her paternal great-grandmother, Jeanne Haskin.
Ellie’s family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the University of Iowa Children’s Hospital and the Children’s Hospital of Omaha, as well as Dr. David E. Kragenbrink and the nurse and therapists who made home visits, for all of their caring support of Ellie and her family these past months.
Memorials will be accepted by the family.
