Dyan M. Burke, 70, of Dubuque, died on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021.

A celebration of life will be held from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at Steeple Square, 101 E. Fifth St., where a memorial service will take place at 2 p.m.

Tri-State Cremation Center, of East Dubuque, Ill., is assisting the family.

