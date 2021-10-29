Joseph W. Plautz Telegraph Herald Oct 29, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save FENNIMORE, Wis. — Joseph W. Plautz, 70, of Fennimore, died on Tuesday, Oct. 26, 2021.Visitation will be held from 9 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Fennimore, where services will follow. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Fennimore-wis Grant-county-wis Recommended for you Submit An ObituaryFuneral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Go to form Search for ObituariesSearch our full archives for obituaries going as far back as our microfilm records. Reprints are delivered via email as PDF files. Search Archives Trending Today 7 more COVID-19-related deaths locally; 370 new cases in Dubuque Co. Police respond to stabbing incident in downtown Dubuque Successful Dubuque restaurant to branch out with new West End offering Company to pay nearly $270,000 for massive fertilizer spill in Dubuque Police: Dubuque teen robs student of wallet, keys, leads officers on chase