Debra Elaine “Deb” Motsch, 63, of Dubuque, IA, lost her battle with Non-Smokers Lung Cancer on February 10, 2022, at home.
Family and friends may gather from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 19, 2022 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road where a service will be held at 11:00 a.m. with Randy & Dawn Rick officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Mount Calvary Cemetery.
Deb was born on March 12, 1958, to Eugene Arnold and Ruth (Deiters) Motsch. She graduated from Stephen Hempstead High School with honors, Class of 1976. She worked for WC Brown Publishing Company for 20 years as a Paging Specialist in the Graphic Arts Department.
Deb had a great sense of humor and personality. She loved working in the yard with flowers and feeding the birds and squirrels. She was a member of the Grace Christian Church. She enjoyed going on shopping trips and researching family genealogy. She loved family get togethers.
Deb is survived by brothers Vern Motsch of Dubuque, and Dave Motsch of Sagle, Idaho; sister Virge (Mike) Engling of Dubuque; nieces Carissa (Nick) Biver of Dubuque, Sheila Harris of Dubuque, and Emily Grimes of Dubuque; nephew/Godson Andy Grimes of Dubuque, nephew Trevor (Liz) Engling of Gorham, Maine, and nephew Will (Scarlett Adams) Engling of Dubquue; great nieces and nephews Haley, Trystin, Taiya, Sophia, Rowan, Myla, Jett, and Luka; several aunts, uncles and cousins; and her beloved cat Trudee.
Deb was preceded in death by her grandparents, nephews Jason and Josh Motsch, and her Silver Persian cats Dusty and Claire.
In lieu of flowers, a Debra Motsch Memorial Fund will be established.
Thank you to Hospice of Dubuque, Hillary, Nicole, Hayle, Julie, the Late Pastor Steve, Marti Hansel, and members of Grace Christian Church who were like family to her.