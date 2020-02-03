Mark A. Bohlen, East Dubuque, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Mary’s Church, East Dubuque. Visitation: 3 to 7 p.m. today, Miller Funeral Home, East Dubuque, and 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Robert B. Bonnet, Lena, Ill. — Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Lena. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Leamon Funeral Home, Lena.
John Dougherty, Waukon, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Waukon. Visitation: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the church.
Donald Guetzko, Delhi, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Delaware, Iowa.
Dorothy M. Heitzman, Dubuque — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, St. Columbkille Catholic Church. Visitation: 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Janice A. Hoth Eno, St. Olaf, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, Norway Lutheran Church, St. Olaf. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona, Iowa, and after 10 a.m. Wednesday at the church.
Helen Kann, Guttenberg, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 5, St. Peter Lutheran Church, Garnavillo, Iowa. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday until time of services at the church.
Randy J. Kohn, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. today, Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road.
Yvonne Landt, McGregor, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. John’s Lutheran Church, Luana, Iowa. Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. today, Tuecke-Allyn Funeral Home, 001 S. Industrial Park Road, Garnavillo, Iowa.
Merlin G. Manders, La Motte, Iowa — Services: 11:30 a.m. today, First Lutheran Church, Maquoketa, Iowa. Visitation: 10 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Terese A. McCarthy, Dodgeville, Wis., formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, St. Rose Catholic Church, 519 West Roosevelt St., Cuba City, Wis. Visitation: 9 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
David A. McDonnell, Bernard, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. today, St. Patrick’s Garryowen Church. Visitation: After 9 a.m. today until time of services at the church.
Patrick W. McTaggart, Elkader, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Elkader. Visitation: 3 to 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 21, and after 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 22, at the church.
Donald P. Miller, Arlington, Texas, formerly of Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 8, Church of the Nativity. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday until time of services at the church.
Lois E. Miller, Dubuque — Services: 7 p.m. today, Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Westview Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road. Visitation: 4 p.m. today until time of services at the funeral home.
Jeanne T. Rolfes, Earlville, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, St. Mary Catholic Church, Manchester, Iowa. Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. today, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester, and 9:30 to 10:45 a.m. Tuesday at the church.
Timothy J. Ruden, Dubuque — Services: 11 a.m. today, Leonard Funeral Home and Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road.
Sister Mary Ann Ruhde, BVM, Dubuque — Services: 10:15 a.m. Friday, Feb. 7, Marian Hall Chapel. Visitation: 9 a.m. Friday until time of services at the chapel.
Susan L. Rutherford, Platteville, Wis. — Services: 11 a.m. today, United Methodist Church, Platteville. Visitation: After 10 a.m. today at the church.
Eula J. Strief, Manchester, Iowa — Services: 11 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, Leonard-Muller Funeral Home, Manchester. Visitation: 10 a.m. Tuesday until time of services at the funeral home.
James G. Willenbring, Dyersville, Iowa — Services: 10:30 a.m. today, Ss. Peter & Paul Catholic Church, Petersburg, Iowa. Visitation: 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. today, Kramer Funeral Home, 750 12th Avenue SW, Dyersville.
Merle Woerdehoff, Edgewood, Iowa — Services: 10 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, St. Mark Catholic Church, Edgewood. Visitation: 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19, until time of services at the church.
Gene P. Zumhoff, Marion, Iowa — Services: Noon Saturday, Feb. 29, Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. Visitation: 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, until time of services at the funeral home.