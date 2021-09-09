Bobbi Alpers, Maquoketa, Iowa — Celebration of life: 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, The Bistro at Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.
Donald S. Carroll, Prairie du Chien, Wis. — Visitation: 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Garrity Funeral Home, Prairie du Chien. Service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home.
MaDonna J. Frommelt, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today, St. Anthony Catholic Church.
Dorothy E. Heins, Monona, Iowa — Visitation: 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Leonard-Grau Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Monona; and at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, United Methodist Church, Monona. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Ramona G. Hennings, Dubuque — Visitation: 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Egelhof, Siegert and Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 Kennedy Road; and from 10 to 10:45 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Grace Point Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Funeral service: 11 a.m. Saturday at the church.
Joyce M. Jasper, Scottsdale, Ariz. — Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, Sept. 10, Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, Iowa.
Sandra Linden, Dubuque — Celebration of life: Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 11, Mud Lake Pavilion, Dubuque.
Cletus L. Meyer, Dubuque — Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. today, Holy Ghost Catholic Church.
Jane C. Singsank, Dubuque — Visitation: 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 10, St. Raphael Cathedral. Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. Friday at the church.
Jolene M. Hoppman-Stienstra, Hazel Green, Wis. — Celebration of life: 2 p.m. Oct. 9, Kevin Stienstra’s shop, 1210 S. Percival St., Hazel Green.
Vera Wood, Bagley, Wis. — Visitation: 10 to 11 a.m. today, St. John’s Catholic Church, Patch Grove, Wis. Memorial Mass of Christian burial: 11 a.m. today at the church.