CUBA CITY, Wis. — Gregory P. Staskal, 74, of Cuba City, Wis., passed away on Saturday, February 20, 2021. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, February 25, at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City, Wis., with Pastor Jessica Graham and Pastor Rick McDermott officiating. Burial will be in Mount Pleasant Cemetery in Cuba City. Family and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. today at Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, and on Thursday, February 25, from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the United Methodist Church in Cuba City. Due to current state and health regulations, face masks & social distancing guidelines will be implemented. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, Wis., is serving the family.
Greg was born on December 27, 1946, to Jefferson and Ruth Ann (Loney) Staskal in Prairie du Chien, Wis. He graduated from Lancaster High School in 1965. He married Jane M. Slater on March 28, 1980, at United Methodist Church in Cuba City. He worked at General Motors in Janesville, Wis., for nine years and later worked as an assistant manager for Farm and Fleet in Platteville, Wis., for over 30 years. He was a member of United Methodist Church in Cuba City. Greg enjoyed fishing, hunting, WWII model planes, was an avid gun collector and dealer but most of all he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Greg is survived by a daughter, Tina Staskal, of Platteville; four stepchildren, Ann (Roby) Dunn, of Hampton, Ga., John (Vicky) Bray, of Avoca, Wis., Karen (Tad) Niemeyer and Susan Simon, both of Cuba City; a sister, Sandy (Dave) Hein; three brothers, Redgie Staskal, Steven (Betty) Staskal and Lynn (Cherie) Staskal; his good friend, Bart Whitaker; his beloved dog and loyal companion, Honey; 13 grandchildren; along with many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Jane (August 19, 2018); a son, Shawn Staskal; a niece, Marcy Staskal; a sister-in-law, Melly Staskal; an uncle, Sylvester Staskal; and a grandson, Casey Bass.
In lieu of plants and flowers, a Gregory P. Staskal Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home c/o: Greg Staskal Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.
The family of Greg Staskal would like to extend a special thank-you to the staff at Hospice of Dubuque & to Dr. Mark Hermann at the Grand River Medical Group Integrated Cancer Center for their kindness and compassion shown to Greg and his family.