DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dennis J. Naber, 56, of Dyersville, Iowa, passed away on Monday, June 21, 2021, at his home in Dyersville, Iowa.
Visitation for Dennis will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24, 2021, at the Reiff Funeral Home in Dyersville, Iowa. Visitation will be continued on Friday after 8:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home. Anyone unable to attend may send memorials to the Reiff Funeral Home, ATTN; Dennis Naber family, P.O. Box 271, Dyersville, Iowa.
A Mass of Christian burial for Dennis will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, June 25, 2021, at St. Francis Xavier Basilica in Dyersville, Iowa, with Rev. Anthony Nketiah presiding. Burial will be held in St. Francis Cemetery in Dyersville, Iowa.
He was born January 22, 1965, in Dubuque, Iowa, son of Frank and Anne Joyce (Turnis) Naber. He is a 1983 graduate of Beckman High School in Dyersville. Dennis was employed at Eagle Tool as a die caster and CNC operator. He was a HONDA 70 collector of mini bikes. He liked to Tinker with them and was referred to as a Shade Tree mechanic. He enjoyed motorcycle riding and snowmobiling.
He is survived by one daughter, Megan (Jared) Fecht, of Dubuque, IA; one granddaughter, Hazel Fecht; his parents, Frank and Anne Joyce Naber, of Dyersville, IA; four siblings, Wayne (Jean) Naber, of Cedar Falls, IA, Roger Naber, of Dyersville, IA, Carolyn (Pat) Turnis, of Hopkinton, IA, and Steve (Tonya) Naber, of Dyersville, IA; and eleven nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by one brother, Richard Naber, in 1989.
