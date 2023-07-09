CUBA CITY, Wis. — Frederick “Fritz” C. Hofer, 93, of Cuba City, WI passed away on Thursday, July 6, 2023 at Our House Senior Living in Platteville, WI. A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 15th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI, with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Matthew’s Cemetery in Shullsburg, WI. Family & friends may call from on Saturday, July 15th from 9:00 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Fritz was born on July 26, 1929 to Fred & Maybelle (Baggs) Hofer Sr. in Shullsburg, WI. He married Edna Mae Humphrey on September 25, 1951. He worked for over 24 years for Lafayette County. He was a Boy Scout Leader and a member of the Shullsburg Fire Dept. for over 25 years. Fritz enjoyed woodworking, gardening, old western movies & tv shows, he loved telling stories, horses, his woodstove; but most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him. Fritz is survived by a son, Fredrick “Buddy” Hofer of Shullsburg, WI; 2 grandchildren: Phillip Hofer & Jena (Dennis) Leverton; 3 great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Darlene Hofer of Cuba City, WI; his extended family the Hamaker’s; a special thanks to his best friend, Betty Dellabella; along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Edna (May 11, 1980), a son, Edward F. Hofer (Sept. 19, 1975), special friend, Hazel Hamaker, 9 siblings: Rosetta (Harry) Engle, John “Stan” (Rosemary) Dustin, Toots (John) Farrey, Bob (Beulah) Dustin, Alice Bjorkland, Jack Hofer, Bud (Elleanor) Hofer, Ollie (Art) Roth & Larry Hofer. In lieu of plants & flowers a Frederick “Fritz” C. Hofer Memorial Fund has been established. Online condolences may be left for the family at www.haudenshieldfuneralhome.com.