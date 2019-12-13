CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Paul Eugene Finzel, 51, of Corpus Christi, Texas, formerly of Bellevue, Iowa, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Friday, November 29, 2019, at St. Luke’s Health and Medical Center in Houston after suffering a massive stroke.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, December 21, 2019, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bellevue. Visitation will be from 5 until 8 p.m. on Friday, December 20, 2019, and from 10 until 11 a.m. on Saturday at Hachmann Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Bellevue. Complete arrangements are pending.