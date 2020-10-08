NEW VIENNA, Iowa — Grace A. Roling, 73, of New Vienna, Iowa, died October 5, 2020, at her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was a courageous cancer survivor for 20 years, but she never let it get her down.
Family and friends of Grace can help celebrate her life from 2 to 8 p.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020, at Kramer Funeral Home, Dyersville, where a family prayer service will be held at 2 p.m. Visitation will continue at St. Boniface Catholic Church Saturday from 9 to 10 a.m. prior to funeral services. The family requests everyone to wear a mask and to keep in mind social distancing etiquette.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 10, at 10:30 a.m., at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna. Father Anthony Nketiah will officiate, with burial in the church cemetery.
Grace was born on December 31, 1946, and grew up on a farm just south of New Vienna, the daughter of George and Petronella (Heying) Naber. She graduated from St. Boniface High School and was a proud resident of New Vienna for many years.
She married Ken Roling on September 30, 1967, at St. Boniface Catholic Church, New Vienna.
Grace was the City Clerk of New Vienna for many years. Kenny and Grace owned Roling Water Treatment in Dyersville, where she served as office manager and bookkeeper.
Grace was a great mother to her two children and was their trusted support during the good times and bad. She loved to attend her grandchildren’s events no matter where the location. She was an avid supporter of Beckman Catholic High School’s baseball teams, even traveling to Marshalltown and Des Moines to cheer them on to multiple state championships, even after her kids had graduated.
She loved the Hawkeyes and was a big fan of Lute Olsen, who hopefully she’ll finally get to meet for an autograph. Grace loved to play board games and cards with family and friends. She enjoyed getting together regularly with her Domino group, ladies she’s been friends with for a very long time. They will miss her laughter and energy. She loved to read books, listen to old country music, plant flowers and painted houses across the area, known for her preciseness and attention to detail. There was never a ladder too tall. She loved to discuss the news of the day, drinking morning coffee with friends at J&D Mart.
Grace was devoted to her Catholic faith, always sitting in the first couple of rows of church to her children’s chagrin, because the view was better and God was taking attendance. She sang in the church choir for many years Christmas songs being her favorite.
Grace is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Kenny, and her two kids, Jeff, of Clive, and Renee (John) Walsh, of Dubuque. Grace had five grandchildren, Jacqui, Morgan and Drew Wedewer, and Emma and Audrey Roling. Grace is survived by five siblings, John, of Worthington, Jim (Judy) Naber and Art (Rosie) Naber, of New Vienna, Mary Jane (Leroy) Gaul, of Dyersville, and Rita (Gerald) Nurre, of Petersburg. Her family will miss her greatly.
Grace was preceded in death by her parents, George and Petronella; father and mother-in-law, Alphonse and Alberta Roling; and in laws, Jacqueline Naber, Sharon Roling and Dennis Dietzel.
The family would like to offer a special thanks to Dr. Herman and his team for their loving care over the past 20 years. Also, Carolyn Sandman and Connie Nagel for helping our mom feel beautiful every day, and especially Lois Dietzel for always being there whenever we needed her.
In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate contributions to the Susan G. Komen for the Cure breast cancer organization. https://ww5.komen.org/donate.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.kramerfuneral.com.