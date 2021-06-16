Betty J. Phillips, 88, of Dubuque, passed away Monday, June 7, 2021, at Stonehill Care Center.
Services will be on June 28 at 10 a.m. at St. Luke’s Methodist Church. A celebration of life will be held on June 29 at the Fannie Stout House from 4 to 6 p.m. This is in lieu of visitation. Arrangements entrusted to Egelhof, Siegert & Casper Funeral Home and Crematory, 2659 John F. Kennedy Rd., Dubuque. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.egelhofsiegertcasper.com.
Betty was born July 20, 1932, in Blanchard, IA, the daughter of Templeton and Elizabeth (Noble) Rice. She married Carol L. Phillips on June 24, 1956. He preceded her in death on April 25, 2004.
Betty graduated with her BS in nursing from University of Iowa in 1955. She went on to earn an MA in counseling and guidance from Loras College in 1976 and completed doctoral course work in education at Iowa State University.
She was employed at NICC in Peosta as the Placement & Financial Aid Officer for 22 years, and as part-time instructor in the Business & Communication Department. She was an instructor at Finley Hospital School of Nursing and Associate Director. She worked as a part-time staff nurse at Finley Hospital and Hazel Green Hospital for several years. She was an Instructor and Clinical Supervisor at St. Luke’s Hospital School of Nursing in Cedar Rapids. She began her career as a staff nurse at Rohlf Memorial Clinic in Waverly, IA, and University of Iowa Hospitals.
Betty was active in professional organizations. Including Women in Management as chapter President, National Vice-President and President; Women’s Leadership Network; Iowa Community College Student Services Association as President; Iowa Association of Financial Aid Administrators; Dubuque Community Schools to Work Committee; and Community & Schools Together (TRIHRA Representative). Betty was also listed in Who’s Who in education. She was involved with many civic organizations. She served on the board of directors for Hospice of Dubuque and American Cancer Society. She worked with Friendship Force and the Sister City Commission.
She was a member of St. Luke’s Methodist church for over 50 years. At St. Luke’s, she served on a variety of different committees and as historian and archivist. She was a member of PEO, Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, American Legion Auxiliary, and Order of the Eastern Star. Betty enjoyed reading, cooking, eating and dining, and drinking wine on the patio with her friends. She liked traveling in the U.S. and Europe. Betty is survived by two daughters, Laura Phillips, of Aiken, SC, and Amy (Frank Haskett) Phillips-Haskett, of Thornton, CO; her grandchild, Tacoa Elizabeth Allen, of Aiken, SC; and her good friend, Gary Bechtel. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Denver (Isabelle) Nuckolls and Dr. Melvin (Arlene) Nuckolls; and one great nephew.
The family requests no flowers. Memorials may be made to St. Luke’s United Methodist Church Tiffany Windows Fund, 1199 Main St., Dubuque, IA 52001; Nursing Scholarships at the University of Iowa Foundation and Dubuque County Human Society.