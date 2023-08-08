Kathryn A. McCoy, 81, of Dubuque, died on Sunday, Aug. 6, 2023.

Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 11, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 12.