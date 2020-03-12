GALENA, Ill. — Kenneth J. Knipschield 84, of Galena, passed away Monday, March 9, 2020, at Bell Tower, East Dubuque, IL.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, at St. Matthews Lutheran Church, Galena where friends may call after 10 a.m. at church until the time of service. Cremation rites will be accorded following the service.
Burial of the cremated remains will be in St. Aloysius Cemetery, Sauk City, WI, at a later date. Furlong Funeral Chapel is assisting the family.
He was born September 29, 1935, in Prairie Du Sac, WI, the son of Cyril W. and Gertrude M. (Hanson) Knipschield.
He is survived by one brother, Dale (Maureen) Knipschield, of Galena; a sister, Marcia Clifton, of Evansville, WI; brother-in-law, Bud Zander, of Waunakee, WI; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Geraldine “Jeri” Zander; and brother-in-law, Clifford Clifton.
