Danielle Marie (Hefel) McGurn, 42, of East Dubuque, IL unexpectedly gained her “Red Bird Wings” after a brief illness on December 3rd, 2021.
Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 9th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, December 10th, 2021, at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory with Deacon Bill Biver officiating. The family request no flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Danielle (Hefel) McGurn memorial fund and mailed to the funeral home. Online condolences may be left at www.leonardfuneralhome.com.
Danielle was born on July 16th, 1979 in Dubuque, IA to Dan and Kathy Hefel. She graduated from East Dubuque High School in 1998. Danielle went on to the University of Wisconsin-Platteville, where she earned a degree in Communications and Photography in 2003. Danielle married Michael McGurn on June 29th, 2013 in Dubuque and she was then blessed with Peityn Lorraine McGurn in October 2015. Peityn instantly became the center of Danielle’s world, they were inseparable. They most enjoyed going to see family and friends in addition to shopping trips together (especially to the “Blue Store”). Danielle had a passion for taking photos (always sure to take plenty) and loved rooting on the Iowa Hawkeyes.
Danielle will always be remembered for her quick wit but will be forever known for her enormous heart of gold. She was always there, willing to help anyone in whatever way that she possibly could, and she was the best listener someone could ever have. She was truly an amazing mother, sister, daughter, and friend.
Those left to honor Danielle’s memory include her daughter Peityn Lorraine McGurn and husband Mike. Her siblings Jolene (Jason) Timmerman, Nicole Hefel, and Brian Hefel all of East Dubuque. Her nieces, nephews, and great-nieces all of which she treated as her own. Her Godmother, Delaine Gartner, as well as her many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Danielle was preceded in death by her parents Daniel and Kathleen (Maus) Hefel, her grandparents, and her Godfather, Gerald “Jerry” Rapp.
The family would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support, it is much appreciated and navigating these difficult times wouldn’t be possible without it. Also, a special thanks to the Menominee-Dunleith Fire Department, volunteers, and first responders.