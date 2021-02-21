Peggy Susan Demkier, 66, of Dubuque, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 17, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her loving family.
Visitation will be from 1 until 5 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 3860 Asbury Road. Masks are required, and we ask that you please respect our current social distancing requirements. If you are not feeling well or are unable to attend, we encourage you to visit www.hskfhcares.com to send a message to Peggy’s family.
The funeral service for Peggy will be 5 p.m. Monday, February 22, 2021, at Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home & Cremation Service, with Jimmy Burdt officiating. The service will be live-streamed on Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home’s Facebook page and will also be available to view later at www.hskfhcares.com.
Peggy was born March 30, 1954, in Dubuque, the daughter of Eugene “Tex” and Catherine (Goff) Gau. She graduated from Dubuque Senior High School.
Peggy married Robert Demkier in 1971 and together they had two children, Robert “BJ” and Amy. They later divorced, but remained friends throughout the years. In 1995, Peggy married her love, Sherman “Doug” Page.
Peggy began working for Heartland Inn Management in the mid-’80s and continued to do so until her retirement in 2009. Through her years working for Heartland Inn, she made many lifelong friends and also had the joy to work with both of her children at some point during her career.
Peggy will especially be remembered for being a proud Mom, Grandma and a true friend. Peggy’s Children and Grandchildren were her pride and sunshine. Peggy had a love for travel, especially to the beach. Some of her favorite spots were Jamaica, Hawaii, Cozumel, Punta Cana, Cancun, Puerto Vallarta, Daytona Beach and especially South Padre Island, TX, where she and Doug spent many winters together.
She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her. Survivors include her beloved children, Robert “BJ” (Jennifer) Demkier, Amy (Jamie) Butteris; her treasured grandchildren, Olivia, Chelsey, Courtney, Anna and William; her love, Doug Page; bonus children, Sarah Page, Maria (Jason) Witt, David (Gena) Page, and Jenifer (Trent) Sliefert; bonus grandchildren, Abbie, Alex, Mya, Oliver, Noah, Max, Trey, Jack, and Dylan; her brothers, John (Debbie) Gau, Ed (Sandy) Gau, Chris (Tina) Gau, and Gene (Jennifer) Gau; eight nieces and nephews; her goddaughter Riley; her special cousin Jimmy (Sue) Burdt. Peggy is also survived by her many circles of lifetime friends she made over the years; her Bestie Becky, her Chicago girl Darlene, her Golden Girls, The Mario’s Poets Club, and so many more.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her sister, Susie; and her beloved dog, Maggie.
The family would like to thank everyone who supported Peggy throughout her short, but courageous journey with cancer. A special thank you to Melanie “Mel” and Amy from Hospice of Dubuque for taking such good care of our Mom, she thought the world of you ladies and looked forward to your Tuesday visits; Dr. Charlie, Dr. Ram, Dr. Ringold, and Dr. Compton. In her words “You all keep me uplifted, grateful, happy and at peace.”
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established in Peggy’s memory. Memorials may be mailed to Amy Butteris, PO Box 166, Kieler, WI, 53812 and will collectively be given to Hospice of Dubuque in Peggy’s memory.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements. A photo tribute can be viewed and condolences sent to the family by visiting Peggy’s obituary at www.hskfhcares.com.