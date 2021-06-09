William K. “Bill” Duffy, 53, of Dubuque passed away on Sunday, June 6. 2021 as a result of a heart attack.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 11th, 2021 at St. Joseph Key West Church, with Rev. Rodney Allers officiating. Burial will follow in Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Visitation will be from 3. to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 10th, 2021 at Leonard Funeral Home & Crematory, 2595 Rockdale Road, where a wake service will be at 2:45 p.m.
Bill was born September 14, 1967, in Dubuque, the son of Clarence and Barbara Duffy.
He graduated from Wahlert High School in 1986. He continued on in higher education from Clarke University, where he graduated with a BA in education and an endorsement in special education. In 1991 he began his coaching career.
Bill is survived by his wife, Jennifer (Jen) Duffy and children, Mara (Brendon) Campbell of Mason City, Declan, Breen and Lohman Duffy of Dubuque; his grandchildren Kenli and Niall Campbell, Mason City; his siblings Michael (Linda) Duffy, of East Dubuque, IL, Connie (Roger) Kleiner, Waikiloa, HI, Elizabeth (Ed) Mathis, Las Vegas, NV, Patrick (Peggy) Duffy, Colorado Springs, CO, Christine Duffy, Phoenix, AZ, Judith (Tim) Weydert, Colorado Springs, CO, Kathleen Temperley, Dubuque, Erin Duffy, Phoenix, AZ, Cynthia (David) Podiak, East Dubuque, IL; his father- and mother-in-law Jack and Gayle Hancock; brother-in-law John Hancock, all of Dubuque, along with several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a nephew, Matthew Duffy.
The family would like to request you wear Bill’s favorite team colors to Thursday’s visitation (Green Bay Packers, New York Yankees, Iowa Hawkeyes or anything Irish).
In lieu of flowers, a Bill Duffy Memorial Fund has been established at Dupaco Community Credit Union.
