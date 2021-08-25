Edward “Ed” F. Heiberger, 95, of Dubuque, died Monday, August 23, 2021, at the Stonehill Care Center in Dubuque.
Private family burial will take place at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Dubuque. A family celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Ed was born February 8, 1926, in Dubuque, the son of Edward L. and Savena (Tigges) Heiberger. On January 28, 1950, he married Helen E. Burds in St. Patrick Catholic Church in Dubuque. She passed away on April 15, 2009.
Ed enlisted in the Army Air Force in 1944. Within his service in the Air Force, he attained the rank of Staff Sergeant and completed a tour of duty with 35 combat missions over the homeland of Japan in a B-29 Super Fortress. He was decorated with the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals. He is also the author of the WWII book, “Angels on Our Shoulders”.
He graduated from Loras College.
Ed was employed by Rowley Interstate, the Dubuque County Clerks office, and also served as an Iowa Highway Patrolman.
He valued time with family and friends and he enjoyed fishing and hunting. He was an original member of the Dubuque Tennis Association and an avid player for many years. Ed was a member of St. Anthony Catholic Church, VFW #9663 and the American Legion Post #6.
Survivors include one daughter, Gail Heiberger of Chandler, AZ; four sons, Blake (Leslee) Heiberger of Hennepin, IL, Steve (Jeanne) Heiberger of Dubuque, Dave (Kathy) Heiberger of Phoenix, AZ and Don Heiberger of Mesa, AZ; ten grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his wife; Helen; parents; three sisters, Bertille Metcalf, Lora Hendricks and Anna Mae Lowe and a brother, Ray Heiberger.
In lieu of flowers, please direct memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Hospice of Dubuque.
Hoffmann Schneider & Kitchen Funeral Home and Cremation Service is in care of the arrangements.